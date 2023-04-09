Advisory Resource Group Acquires 13,611 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

