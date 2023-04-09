Advisory Resource Group Buys 2,085 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,696,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

