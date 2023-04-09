Advisory Resource Group Buys 7,056 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 126.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $46.85 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

