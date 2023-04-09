Advisory Resource Group Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

