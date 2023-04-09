Advisory Resource Group Has $2.36 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisory Resource Group cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group owned 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

