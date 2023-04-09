Advisory Resource Group Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 0.8% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aflac by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

