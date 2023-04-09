Advisory Resource Group Purchases 37,308 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.43 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.