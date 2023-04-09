Advisory Resource Group Sells 12,177 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock valued at $471,939. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

