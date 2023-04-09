aelf Trading Up 3.7% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $185.83 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003474 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001516 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,658,383 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

