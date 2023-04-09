Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $32.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,749,388 coins and its circulating supply is 7,195,827,573 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

