Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

