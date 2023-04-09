Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

ALSN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.