Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $160.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.