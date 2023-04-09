Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.43.

AMRC stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $729,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 48.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 496,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

