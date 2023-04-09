Analysts Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target at $243.36

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

