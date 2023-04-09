Analysts Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price at $40.21

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.70) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.