Analysts Set Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price at $5.88

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Down 0.5 %

SABR opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $32,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sabre by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,481,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after buying an additional 2,272,515 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.