Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Target Price at GBX 4,430.50

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,430.50 ($55.02).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.89) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($58.99) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,807 ($47.28) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($50.77) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($98,849.18). In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($55.54), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($763,661.20). Also, insider Natasha Adams acquired 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($50.77) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($98,849.18). Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,146 ($51.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,876.58. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,120 ($38.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,505 ($55.95).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 69.44 ($0.86) per share. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $21.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,187.50%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

