Analyzing BRC (BRCC) and The Competition

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BRC to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BRC and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BRC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50 BRC Competitors 178 1202 1531 30 2.48

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 98.10%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 94.27%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.0% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -17.10% 14.19% -4.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRC and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.91 BRC Competitors $11.67 billion $1.72 billion 44.06

BRC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s rivals have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.