Analyzing Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMTD Digital and Security National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $25.28 million 49.19 $27.51 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $390.32 million 0.35 $39.52 million $1.16 5.46

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 2.49% 3.43% 0.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMTD Digital and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Security National Financial beats AMTD Digital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists of eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

