Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $115.22. 1,414,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,219. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.54.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

