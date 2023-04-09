Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

DVN stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,239,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,698,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

