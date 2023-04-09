Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,291 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.17. 2,997,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

