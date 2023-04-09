Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $14.73 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4,857.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 150,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,521. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

