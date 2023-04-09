Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 49,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 36,355,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,849,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.