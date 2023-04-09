Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 225.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,448 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average of $164.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.