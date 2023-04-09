Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,459 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,459 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

