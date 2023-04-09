Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,716 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $118,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,084 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

