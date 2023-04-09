Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 913 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.55. 5,498,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,439. The company has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

