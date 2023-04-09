Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

NYSE:HOUS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 994,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

