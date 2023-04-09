ApeCoin (APE) Price Tops $4.19

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $59.62 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00014999 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

