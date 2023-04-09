Arista Networks’ (ANET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $2,235,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,754,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,477,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,687 shares of company stock worth $47,155,276. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.