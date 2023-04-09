Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $95.69.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.