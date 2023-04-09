Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARWR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $495,120 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,540.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 29,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

