Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 20.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of 117.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

