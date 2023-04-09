ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.40.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
