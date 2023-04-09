Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a report issued on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $11.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

AIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Assurant Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AIZ opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average of $129.80. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $194.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

