Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.75 billion and approximately $94.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $17.62 or 0.00061968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017813 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,206,661 coins and its circulating supply is 326,143,941 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.