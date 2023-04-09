Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Balchem worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Balchem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,590. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.03. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.24). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $232.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Articles

