Bank of America Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.65.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$9.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

