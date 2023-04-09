Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 51,495 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 174,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,998. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.