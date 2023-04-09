Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,309,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 6,607,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.53. The company has a market cap of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $296.97.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1,696.97%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

