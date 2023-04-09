Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Teleflex worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,859,000 after buying an additional 98,363 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after acquiring an additional 437,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $262.49. 312,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,592. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $349.39.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

