Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Gentex worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Gentex by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after buying an additional 238,753 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentex Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

GNTX traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 913,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,995. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

