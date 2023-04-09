Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.72. 453,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,434. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

