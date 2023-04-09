Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.10. 137,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,294. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $245.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.