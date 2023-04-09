Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of LNW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.27. 225,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,876. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

