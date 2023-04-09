Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 2,440,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

