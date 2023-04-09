Bank of Montreal Can Sells 88,632 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of Alteryx worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Alteryx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. 1,225,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,128. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $73.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

