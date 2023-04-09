Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.52% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $13,338,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 538.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 1,581,343 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Friday. 20,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

